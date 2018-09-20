Carnival Corp (CCL) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,028,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,834 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 4.72% of Carnival worth $1,434,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,397,000 after buying an additional 1,644,059 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,926,000 after buying an additional 1,236,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carnival by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,733,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,999,000 after buying an additional 62,365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,894,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,888,000 after buying an additional 262,856 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

