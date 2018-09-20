Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 28.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 56.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas A. Fell sold 500 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $77,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. CL King downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $154.29 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $308.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

