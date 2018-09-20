Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

Caretrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caretrust REIT to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caretrust REIT from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

