Carbonite Inc (CARB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) will report $80.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.03 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. Carbonite reported sales of $61.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full year sales of $307.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $345.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $339.60 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carbonite.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.89 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Carbonite in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carbonite from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carbonite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of Carbonite stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. 304,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,003. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Carbonite has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

In other Carbonite news, General Counsel Danielle Sheer sold 14,480 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $625,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,898 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $104,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 742,222 shares of company stock valued at $27,946,797. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Carbonite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carbonite by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,521,000 after buying an additional 179,098 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carbonite by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,802,000 after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carbonite by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Carbonite by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 657,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after buying an additional 26,508 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

