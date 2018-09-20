Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Unit Co. (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Unit in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Unit’s FY2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.88 million. Unit had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

UNT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Unit in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of UNT stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 2.98. Unit has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Unit by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Parks sold 22,806 shares of Unit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $621,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

