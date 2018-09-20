Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 7,600 Simmons First National Co. (SFNC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFNC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 77.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.5% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 150.4% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SFNC. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $88,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

