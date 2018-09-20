Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $247,000 in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Stock

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $18.71 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $848.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.46% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at $201,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $305,677.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $967,572 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

