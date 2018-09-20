Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MCBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MCBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

MCBC stock opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $679.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.73. MCBC Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. MCBC had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 108.42%. MCBC’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

