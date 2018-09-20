Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,509,287 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 18,612,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,435,233 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 3.00. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 159.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,819,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,365,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,726,000. 7.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.