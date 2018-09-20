Canfor (CFP) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canfor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.33.

CFP stock opened at C$26.58 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$22.95 and a 1-year high of C$34.04.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.23%.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells remanufactured and finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as produces green energy.

