Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Director Victor George Dodig Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Victor George Dodig sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.91, for a total value of C$1,966,560.00.

Shares of TSE:CM traded up C$1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,979. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$107.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.20. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.39 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$136.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight Capital set a C$140.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.18.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

