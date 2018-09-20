Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,420 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,061,000 after purchasing an additional 747,383 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 739,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,126 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,863 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 260.0% during the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the period.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $232.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

NYSE:MLM opened at $196.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.34 and a 52 week high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.87 per share, for a total transaction of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

