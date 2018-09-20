California Resources (CRC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. California Resources has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.87.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that California Resources will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in California Resources by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in California Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $427,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

