California Public Employees Retirement System Has $95.28 Million Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,617 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Praxair worth $95,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Praxair by 110.7% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Praxair by 61.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,506,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,221,000 after acquiring an additional 571,306 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Praxair by 7.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in Praxair by 29.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 14,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Praxair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.42.

NYSE:PX opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.30 and a 52 week high of $168.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

