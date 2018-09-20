California Public Employees Retirement System Has $82.48 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $82,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 28,130,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,393,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,310 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,742,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,660,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,644,000 after acquiring an additional 825,244 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 74.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,988,000 after acquiring an additional 793,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,038.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 853,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 778,585 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.61.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,284.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,276,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.