California Public Employees Retirement System Has $77.97 Million Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,432 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 109,254 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Anadarko Petroleum worth $77,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $1,279,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 83.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

APC stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

