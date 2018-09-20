Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $305,000 in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copart by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,994,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,472,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,810.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of CPRT opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.