Cabana LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Cabana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Cabana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cabana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,998,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of VO opened at $165.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.21 and a 12 month high of $166.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

