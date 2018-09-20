Cabana LLC Buys Shares of 5,827 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF makes up 0.4% of Cabana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cabana LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $312.21 on Thursday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.16 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

