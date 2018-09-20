Cabana LLC Buys Shares of 15,202 VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

HYD stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

