C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,546. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $96.86 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

