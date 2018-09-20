BuzzCoin Trading Down 23.1% This Week (BUZZ)

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, BuzzCoin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BuzzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. BuzzCoin has a total market capitalization of $866,318.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuzzCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,946,476,124 coins. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BuzzCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BuzzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuzzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

