BTG (BTG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BTG (LON:BTG) in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.40) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.34) price target on shares of BTG in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BTG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.50 ($9.09).

Shares of BTG opened at GBX 552 ($7.19) on Monday. BTG has a one year low of GBX 559.82 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 784 ($10.21).

In other BTG news, insider Dame Pamela Louise Makin sold 73,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total value of £358,240.80 ($466,641.66). Also, insider Anne Thorburn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($97,694.41).

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

