BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) Receives $13.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.83. 74,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,472. The company has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.43 million. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.06%. research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.