Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.91% of Brookline Bancorp worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $143,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $181,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $90,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider M Robert Rose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $275,853. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

