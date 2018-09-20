Brokerages Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) PT at $29.75

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 183,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 98,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. 905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,553. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

