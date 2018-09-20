Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Target Price at $20.50

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 354,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,673. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $539.14 million, a P/E ratio of -527.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 47.49%. The company had revenue of $157.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $937,896.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William John Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 115,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,900 shares of company stock worth $385,990. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 98.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,015,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 41.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,034,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 599,972 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,291,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 82,104 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,254,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.