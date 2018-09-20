Brokerages Set Regions Financial Corp (RF) PT at $17.83

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.47 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In related news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $434,969.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,530 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3,053.2% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 6,489,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,807,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,512 shares in the last quarter. Nokota Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,097,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

