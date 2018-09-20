Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Target Price at $323.27

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $327.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total transaction of $9,156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,181 shares of company stock worth $46,483,232. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $343.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $190.00 and a 1 year high of $351.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

