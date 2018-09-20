Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX) PT at $172.05

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €172.80 ($200.93).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Independent Research set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

ETR:MTX traded down €1.60 ($1.86) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €192.00 ($223.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 1 year high of €156.80 ($182.33).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.