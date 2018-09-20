Brokerages Set Imperva Inc (IMPV) Price Target at $54.09

Shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Imperva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imperva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Imperva alerts:

Shares of IMPV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 9,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,044. Imperva has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Imperva will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Imperva by 276.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Imperva by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Imperva in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperva in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.