Brokerages Set Foundation Medicine Inc (FMI) PT at $81.00

Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:FMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

FMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Foundation Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Foundation Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Foundation Medicine stock remained flat at $$137.00 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Foundation Medicine has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of -0.10.

In other Foundation Medicine news, SVP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $344,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Doherty sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $365,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,440. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Foundation Medicine by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Medicine Company Profile

Foundation Medicine, Inc provides various molecular information products in the United States. The company's molecular information platform includes proprietary methods and algorithms to analyze specimens across various types of cancer, as well as for incorporating that information into clinical care; and offers genomic insights about each patient's individual cancer, enabling physicians to optimize treatments in clinical practice and biopharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

