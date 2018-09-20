Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Target Price at $111.13

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $102.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rick Weller sold 57,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $5,551,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,925.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,413 shares of company stock valued at $29,047,292. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $3,036,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 89.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 354,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

