Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) PT at $37.88

Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,486. The firm has a market cap of $759.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

