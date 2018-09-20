Brokerages Set Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Target Price at $26.17

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.24.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, SVP Victoria Mink sold 37,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $712,162.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,502 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,871,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053,821 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,874,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lucerne Capital Management LP now owns 7,708,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,514,000 after purchasing an additional 252,955 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,376 shares during the period. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.21. 10,490,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,663. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 952.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

