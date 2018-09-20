Brokerages Set $41.00 Price Target for UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT)

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on UFPT. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Taglich Brothers restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 1st.

In other news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $251,949.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,963.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,548 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $380,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,619 shares of company stock worth $2,296,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 551,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 161,336 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 671,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,852 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 78,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,480 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

UFPT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 3,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,589. The company has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.05. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.17%. equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

