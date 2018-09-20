Brokerages Expect Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.35. Tripadvisor reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dipchand Nishar sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $199,748.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,628,682 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $434,607,000 after buying an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,088,039 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,270,000 after buying an additional 403,489 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,274,335 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $92,997,000 after buying an additional 292,440 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,912,365 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $78,197,000 after buying an additional 96,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,245,609 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,149. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.73. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.