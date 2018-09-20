Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (TJX) to Post $1.21 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.24. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura raised their price target on TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

