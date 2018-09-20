Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 315.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

In other news, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $298,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,284,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,662,000 after purchasing an additional 213,185 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $63,338,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $54,177,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $47,763,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $37,074,000.

Syneos Health stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,216. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.