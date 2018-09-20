Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Announce $2.74 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.63. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $11.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.39.

GD stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.86. 1,347,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other General Dynamics news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $19,626,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 82.4% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 195,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

