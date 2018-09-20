Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. DiamondRock Hospitality reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $236.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.26%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 51,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,623. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 469.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 43.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 14,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $318,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.