Brokerages Expect Banc of California Inc (BANC) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.67 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In related news, Director W Kirk Wycoff sold 225,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $4,503,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $94,912.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,808,384 over the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 64.9% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 157.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 84.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration (SBA) guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

