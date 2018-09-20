Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post $862.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.50 million to $885.30 million. Stericycle reported sales of $882.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Mark C. Miller sold 95,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,194,516.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,594.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Miller sold 65,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $4,250,635.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,304.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,601 shares of company stock worth $11,153,063 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Stericycle by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Stericycle by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Stericycle by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.72. 647,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

