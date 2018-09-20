Brokerages Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings. Eastside Distilling posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 118.61% and a negative net margin of 130.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp acquired 28,236 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $243,111.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Grover T. Wickersham sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 105.8% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,505. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 7.69. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

