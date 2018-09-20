Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (DFS) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.08. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $7,418,813 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $155,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. 55,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,830. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

