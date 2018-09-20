Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Denbury Resources reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.59.

Shares of NYSE:DNR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,840. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Denbury Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

In other news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,077,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,799,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,213 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,489,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,821,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,700,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

