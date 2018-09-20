Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,799. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

