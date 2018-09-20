British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.13) target price on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.39) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.31) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 5,800 ($75.55) to GBX 5,500 ($71.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 3,920 ($51.06) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,095 ($66.37).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,559.50 ($46.37) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12 month low of GBX 4,064 ($52.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.51).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other British American Tobacco Plc Ads news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,533.09 ($1,996.99). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.59), for a total value of £68,941.95 ($89,803.24). Over the last three months, insiders bought 45 shares of company stock valued at $177,525.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

