British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 3,920 ($51.06) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.41) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.69) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,095 ($66.37).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,553.50 ($46.29) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 4,064 ($52.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.51).

In related news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($1,996.99). Also, insider Kingsley Wheaton sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,191 ($54.59), for a total transaction of £68,941.95 ($89,803.24). Insiders purchased a total of 45 shares of company stock worth $177,525 over the last ninety days.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

