Brady (BRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America downgraded Brady from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

BRC stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. Brady has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Brady had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Brady will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Brady’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $546,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,496.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $1,494,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,941.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,436 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

